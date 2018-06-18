© bombardier

Bombardier Transportation opens production hall in Germany

Bombardier Transportation inaugurated a new final assembly hall in Bautzen, Germany.

The new hall can produce up to 600 cars per-year. Its production spectrum ranges from regional and intercity trains to suburban and underground trains, and trams. Three different vehicle types can be produced at the same time. Compared to its predecessor, the new hall can save around one million euro per-year in terms of logistics, energy and maintenance costs.



Around 500 employees have their workplace in the hall, which comes with a total 8'100 square metres of factory floorspace. All in all, Bombardier has invested around 30 million euro in the Bautzen site.



“The new hall and modern Industry 4.0 production mark the start of a new era at the traditional 170-year-old Bautzen site,” says Michael Fohrer, Head of Bombardier Transportation in Germany. “We are investing in, and establishing, a competence centre for the series production of regional and intercity trains as well as commuter and metro trains, and trams. These are powerful arguments for the plant’s bright and promising future.”