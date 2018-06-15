© Gresham Power Electronics

High reliability VRLA batteries from Yuasa available at Gresham Power

Authorised Yuasa battery distributor Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury based Defence and Commercial power conversion specialist, announces the availability of two series of high reliability VRLA batteries (valve-regulated lead-acid) from Yuasa’s wide industrial product range.

VRLA batteries are more commonly known as sealed or maintenance free lead-acid rechargeable batteries which, due to their construction, may be mounted in any orientation and do not require constant maintenance. The term "maintenance free" is a small misnomer as all VRLA batteries still require cleaning and regular functional testing. Batteries from Yuasa are the engineer’s choice for even the most critical standby applications.



The Endurance Range of batteries offer 2, 4 & 6 Volt outputs rated from 80Ah to 540Ah Suitable for all standby applications including telecommunications, UPS and emergency lighting. Both families meet Eurobat (Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers) Classifications.



The ENL range is suited to general use and has a 15 year design life in standby conditions. The EN series provide high rate discharge performance and a long life of over 12 years.



Other common features include: unique mix and match parallel assembly allowing extensive variations to network capacity, electrolyte suspension - A.G.M. technology - assures there is no free electrolyte to spill or leak, high gas recombination efficiency eliminates the need for forced ventilation and separate battery rooms, case Material Oxygen index 30 and fully compliant with BS6290-4 and IEC896-2.



Full product data for Yuasa batteries from Gresham Power can be found here: https://www.greshampower.com/defence/sea/#yuasa



Gresham Power offers industrial, medical, CompactPCI, rail, transportation, test and laboratory power solutions from world-class manufacturers. The present market leading and cost competitive open frame power supplies, modular configurable and encapsulated power supplies, programmable power supplies, electronic loads and DC:DC converters are being rapidly expanded by leveraging the access to products of their new Coolisys Power Solutions Group partners.



Gresham’s vast experience of designing and manufacturing defence power systems is available to customers to provide modified standard or full custom power supply designs when required. Gresham can also supply a new range of defence power products for land-based and vehicle applications to complement its world-class naval power systems that are utilised by over 20 different countries throughout the world.



The full Gresham Power Electronics product range includes; OEM and external power supplies for advanced multi-media applications, medical, industrial, defence, communications, broadcast systems and LED lighting but to name a few. Hot-swap power shelves and products for telecoms as well as static frequency converters, DC UPS, distributed power systems and DC:AC inverters for Naval Defence markets. For more information visit www.greshampower.com, call +44 (0)1722 413060, email sales@greshampower.com