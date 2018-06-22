© janaka dharmasena dreamstime.com_technical Application Notes | June 22, 2018
What is the difference between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet?
Industrial Ethernet systems must be more robust than office Ethernet.
This is a product release announcement by Analog Devices Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Ethernet and, specifically, Industrial Ethernet have recently become popular industry terms in the manufacturing world. While similar, they both offer different characteristics and benefits. This article will explore what Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet are and how they differ.
What is Ethernet?
Ethernet was first developed in the 1970s, and was later standardized as IEEE 802.3. Ethernet is the group of LAN (local area network) products covered by IEEE 802.3 – a group of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards that define the physical layer and data link layer of a wired Ethernet media access control. These standards also describe the rules for configuring an Ethernet network and how the elements of the network work with one another.
Ethernet allows computers to connect over one network – without it, communication between devices in today’s modern world would not be possible. Ethernet is the global standard for a system of wires and cables to conjoin multiple computers, devices, machine, etc., over an organization’s single network so all the computers can communicate with one another. Ethernet began as a single cable, making it possible for multiple devices to be connected on one network. Now, an Ethernet network can be expanded to new devices as needed. Ethernet is now the most popular and the widely used network technology in the world.
When using Ethernet, streams of data are separated into shorter pieces, or frames – each containing specific information such as the source and destination of the data. Such data is necessary in order for the network to accept and send data as needed.
Other terminology of Ethernet technology includes:
Other info on Ethernet
Ethernet is not to be confused with Wi-Fi – Ethernet uses cables to connect computers and devices, PC Magazine explained. Almost every reference to a “network” or “LAN connection” is Ethernet.
What is Industrial Ethernet?
Industrial Ethernet is just as it sounds – Ethernet applied to an industrial setting, which often requires more rugged connectors, cables and – most importantly – better determinism. In order to achieve better determinism, Industrial Ethernet uses specialized protocols in conjunction with Ethernet. The more popular Industrial Ethernet protocols are PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, SERCOS III and POWERLINK.
With Industrial Ethernet, data transmission rates range from 10 Mbit/s to 1 gigabits per second. However, 100 Mbit/s is the most popular speed used in Industrial Ethernet applications.
Industrial Ethernet requires additional considerations not seen in Ethernet systems used in an office, for instance. Manufacturing equipment on plant floors are exposed to different temperatures, vibrations and other potentially disturbing noises and movements.
How it works
Industrial Ethernet protocols like PROFINET and EtherCAT modify standard Ethernet in a way to ensure specific manufacturing data is not only correctly sent and received, but also sent and received on-time – when the data is needed to perform a specific operation. For example, a bottle-filling plant using Industrial Ethernet automation technology is able to send filling data over the network to ensure the bottles are being filled as intended. When a bottle is full, a “stop filling” command will be sent over the network, Real Time Automation reported.
Such a message would not be as crucial in an office setting, the source said. If a webpage is lost, a user just hits the refresh button. In the factory, however, a little problem could turn into a disaster – the company can’t take the time for someone to notice the error and manually press a button. The Industrial Ethernet automation network however can sense an error in the bottling process and automatically stop a process, preventing wasted time, product and money.
Other differences between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet
Ethernet may be used in more offices than in industrial settings, Real Time Automation reported. Office Ethernet is designed for a “base level” of use, the source said, while Industrial Ethernet can be considered for multiple levels and applied to more heavy duty environments.
Industrial Ethernet is better suited to handle factory noise, factory process needs, harsher environments and is even able to respond better to data collisions at the plant floor.
Cables and connectors may also differ in Industrial Ethernet technology. For example, connectors used in an industrial setting will not be basic snap-in lock mechanisms, Real Time Automation reported. Due to the rougher environment, heavier lock mechanisms are needed. Sealed connectors are also often needed in heavy duty applications.
Cabling, too, can differ between commercial or office Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet. Light duty industry cables may have a higher quality of jacketing than regular Ethernet cables. And, as expected, the jacket around the heavy duty cables and the metal used also increases in quality to make them more durable.
Determinism is an important factor when defining Industrial Ethernet and separating it from Ethernet. Standard Ethernet is not deterministic on its own. But industrial environments require determinism – they need packets of data to be sent and received at specific times, and they need a guarantee that data will be delivered each and every time. This is because a loss of data or a delay of data between equipment in an industrial setting can end in disaster – like a major flaw in the production process, for instance. This real-time information transfer is often a major deciding factor for a company when it comes to choosing what type of Ethernet solution to deploy. Companies will need to assess their specific needs and determine what Ethernet solution is best for their organization.
© Analog Devices Inc.
What is Ethernet?
Ethernet was first developed in the 1970s, and was later standardized as IEEE 802.3. Ethernet is the group of LAN (local area network) products covered by IEEE 802.3 – a group of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards that define the physical layer and data link layer of a wired Ethernet media access control. These standards also describe the rules for configuring an Ethernet network and how the elements of the network work with one another.
Ethernet allows computers to connect over one network – without it, communication between devices in today’s modern world would not be possible. Ethernet is the global standard for a system of wires and cables to conjoin multiple computers, devices, machine, etc., over an organization’s single network so all the computers can communicate with one another. Ethernet began as a single cable, making it possible for multiple devices to be connected on one network. Now, an Ethernet network can be expanded to new devices as needed. Ethernet is now the most popular and the widely used network technology in the world.
When using Ethernet, streams of data are separated into shorter pieces, or frames – each containing specific information such as the source and destination of the data. Such data is necessary in order for the network to accept and send data as needed.
Other terminology of Ethernet technology includes:
- “Medium” - In modern Ethernet technology a medium is a twisted pair or fiber optic cabling that Ethernet devices connect to to provide a path for the data to travel on.
- “Segment” - A single shared medium.
- “Node” - Devices that attach to a segment.
Other info on Ethernet
Ethernet is not to be confused with Wi-Fi – Ethernet uses cables to connect computers and devices, PC Magazine explained. Almost every reference to a “network” or “LAN connection” is Ethernet.
What is Industrial Ethernet?
Industrial Ethernet is just as it sounds – Ethernet applied to an industrial setting, which often requires more rugged connectors, cables and – most importantly – better determinism. In order to achieve better determinism, Industrial Ethernet uses specialized protocols in conjunction with Ethernet. The more popular Industrial Ethernet protocols are PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, SERCOS III and POWERLINK.
With Industrial Ethernet, data transmission rates range from 10 Mbit/s to 1 gigabits per second. However, 100 Mbit/s is the most popular speed used in Industrial Ethernet applications.
Industrial Ethernet requires additional considerations not seen in Ethernet systems used in an office, for instance. Manufacturing equipment on plant floors are exposed to different temperatures, vibrations and other potentially disturbing noises and movements.
How it works
Industrial Ethernet protocols like PROFINET and EtherCAT modify standard Ethernet in a way to ensure specific manufacturing data is not only correctly sent and received, but also sent and received on-time – when the data is needed to perform a specific operation. For example, a bottle-filling plant using Industrial Ethernet automation technology is able to send filling data over the network to ensure the bottles are being filled as intended. When a bottle is full, a “stop filling” command will be sent over the network, Real Time Automation reported.
Such a message would not be as crucial in an office setting, the source said. If a webpage is lost, a user just hits the refresh button. In the factory, however, a little problem could turn into a disaster – the company can’t take the time for someone to notice the error and manually press a button. The Industrial Ethernet automation network however can sense an error in the bottling process and automatically stop a process, preventing wasted time, product and money.
Other differences between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet
Ethernet may be used in more offices than in industrial settings, Real Time Automation reported. Office Ethernet is designed for a “base level” of use, the source said, while Industrial Ethernet can be considered for multiple levels and applied to more heavy duty environments.
Industrial Ethernet is better suited to handle factory noise, factory process needs, harsher environments and is even able to respond better to data collisions at the plant floor.
Cables and connectors may also differ in Industrial Ethernet technology. For example, connectors used in an industrial setting will not be basic snap-in lock mechanisms, Real Time Automation reported. Due to the rougher environment, heavier lock mechanisms are needed. Sealed connectors are also often needed in heavy duty applications.
Cabling, too, can differ between commercial or office Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet. Light duty industry cables may have a higher quality of jacketing than regular Ethernet cables. And, as expected, the jacket around the heavy duty cables and the metal used also increases in quality to make them more durable.
Determinism is an important factor when defining Industrial Ethernet and separating it from Ethernet. Standard Ethernet is not deterministic on its own. But industrial environments require determinism – they need packets of data to be sent and received at specific times, and they need a guarantee that data will be delivered each and every time. This is because a loss of data or a delay of data between equipment in an industrial setting can end in disaster – like a major flaw in the production process, for instance. This real-time information transfer is often a major deciding factor for a company when it comes to choosing what type of Ethernet solution to deploy. Companies will need to assess their specific needs and determine what Ethernet solution is best for their organization.
© Analog Devices Inc.
What is the difference between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet? Industrial Ethernet systems must be more robust than office Ethernet.
Toshiba Memory deliver Value SAS SSDs targeting SATA applications New RM5 value SAS series brings improved performance, reliability and capacity at a price...
Research team prints sensors on gummy bears Microelectrodes enable us to measure electrical signals directly on the brain or the...
Another German contract for Data Respons The Norwegian company has signed a contract with a high-tech supplier to the...
IRH DC-DC converters offer high-reliability for industrial and rail... Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launches its latest encapsulated DC-DC converters, designed...
Infineon adds additional space to its Hungarian operations The German semiconductor manufacturer has once again expanded its Hungarian...
Continental expands its Trutnov powertrain plant Continental has opened a combined production and storage facility in Trutnov, Czech...
Arm acquires Stream Technologies ARM has acquired Stream Technologies, specialising in management tools for the...
Potential Dialog / Synapics - Deal is confirmed Dialog Semiconductor Plc. has announced it will 'proceed with Due Diligence for a potential acquisition of Synaptics'.
Interconnection technologies for next-generation 5G mobile... Innovative solution concepts based on new materials, hybrid printed circuit board (PCB)...
LEMO USA achieves 2016 revision for ISO 13485 certification LEMO USA, Inc. has received their certificate for the 2016 revision of the ISO 13485...
Premier Farnell names new President The distributor announces a change in leadership as Graham McBeth retires from his position...
Airbus collaborates with Wilhelmsen on UAS for maritime deliveries Airbus and Wilhelmsen Ships Service have entered into a strategic collaboration to drive...
Murata: 'No damages after earthquake' On June 18, 2018, at 7:58 AM local time, an earthquake struck Osaka Prefecture.
PLS’ UDE enables real multicore debugging for NXP’s S32V234... With support of NXP’s S32V234 automotive multicore SoCs by the Universal Debug Engine...
Broadcom lays off more than 1'000 employees after Brocade merger Following the acquisition of Brocade, Broadcom says that it has laid off about 1’100...
Japanese manufacturer starts production in Slovakia MinebeaMitsumi has held an opening ceremony for its new – 26’000 square metres – plant in...
Safran and Nexter sign a framework agreement Nexter and Safran have signed a framework contract concerning Safran Electronics...
Bombardier Transportation opens production hall in Germany Bombardier Transportation inaugurated a new final assembly hall in Bautzen...
Ultralow jitter clock generation (4.5GHz) & clock distribution (7.5GHz)... Analog Devices announced the LTC6952, LTC6953, LTC6955 and LTC6955-1 family of low...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands & doubles in size in Waldenburg Just two years after opening its – highly automated – logistics centre with sample factory, Würth is investing another EUR 25 million at its site in Waldenburg.
European research project iDev40 focuses on networking The European research project iDev40 (Integrated Development 4.0) is launched today under the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments