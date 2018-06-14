© baloncici dreamstime.com - for illustrative purposes Business | June 14, 2018
Hirose Electric expands into the Italian market
The Japanese connectors manufacturer says that it is expanding its European presence with the opening of a new sales office in Milan, Italy.
Some 30 years ago Hirose Electric Co., Ltd established offices in Europe to compete internationally in EMEA. In 2010 the European offices merged together to form Hirose Electric Europe B.V in order to serve the European market better.
Now, as part of its global policy to increase and localise offices, Hirose Electric announces the official opening of a new sales office in Milan, Italy. This will allow expansion into the Italian market, which in turn provides the company with the opportunity to strengthen business relationships with its growing customer base, a press release reads.
“Italy is a very important market for us both in the Automotive and Industrial market sectors and it has become blatantly obvious that in order to expand our business opportunities in Italy we need local people to discuss local projects in their own language,” says Bryan Cullis, President for Hirose Electric Europe B.V., in a the press statement.
Our European Headquarters is based in Amsterdam, with three branch offices in Germany and one each in France and the UK.
Now, as part of its global policy to increase and localise offices, Hirose Electric announces the official opening of a new sales office in Milan, Italy. This will allow expansion into the Italian market, which in turn provides the company with the opportunity to strengthen business relationships with its growing customer base, a press release reads.
“Italy is a very important market for us both in the Automotive and Industrial market sectors and it has become blatantly obvious that in order to expand our business opportunities in Italy we need local people to discuss local projects in their own language,” says Bryan Cullis, President for Hirose Electric Europe B.V., in a the press statement.
Our European Headquarters is based in Amsterdam, with three branch offices in Germany and one each in France and the UK.
IQD and Digi-Key inks distribution deal IQD Frequency Products, part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos group, announces they have...
Hirose Electric expands into the Italian market The Japanese connectors manufacturer says that it is expanding its European...
German component distribution defies challenges Despite component shortages, the German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) continued to grow during the first quarter of 2018. The order situation remains stable.
Infineon gears up for stronger long-term growth Infineon Technologies AG is seeing strong long-term growth drivers in its target markets –...
Stemmer Imaging establishes subsidiary in Austria As of July 1, Stemmer Imaging now has its own subsidiary in Austria. In the future, customers...
Hailo raises $12.5M to develop chip for embedded AI applications Hailo, a company developing a proprietary chip for deep learning on edge devices, has...
Precise Biometrics teams up with NXP on contactless smart cards Swedish fingerprint software provider, Precise Biometrics, and NXP Semiconductors collaborate...
Compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Major order from Geely Auto Group for Paragon Paragon AG has received a major order from Chinese automobile and motorcycle...
DC-40GHz Chip Attenuators with 1.26:1 Max VSWR for Broadband... Barry Industries announces the introduction of AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY...
Astronergy wins ex-Solarworld customers Solar module manufacturer Astronergy is profiting from the favourable market conditions in the wholesale sector. The company has apparently won over a majority of electrical and photovoltaics wholesale customers who previously...
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power... The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density...
Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics...
3M completes $870 million sale of its communications division The company announces that it has completed the sale of substantially all of its Communication Markets Division to Corning Incorporated, for approximately USD 870 million.
Philips acquires EPD Solutions Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions, specialising in...
Foxconn/Sharp scoop up Toshiba's PC business Following the bankruptcy of its nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse, Toshiba is looking...
ROHM plans new building for more SiC production capacity The new production building at the Apollo Plant in Chikugo, Japan, is intended to meet the...
Rutronik expands European distribution agreement with TDK German distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK Europe GmbH...
NASA taps Osram to support its food production research Osram’s smart horticulture lighting system prototype will be used in NASA ground research...
Vuzix partners with Plessey on next-gen AR glasses Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technologies and products for...
IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments