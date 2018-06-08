© Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics teams up with NXP on contactless smart cards

Swedish fingerprint software provider, Precise Biometrics, and NXP Semiconductors collaborate to integrate Precise BioMatch Card in NXP’s contactless biometric smart cards.

Precise Biometrics fingerprint authentication software for smart cards is integrated in NXP’s contactless fingerprint-on-card solution, which gives payment network operators and banks a secure, convenient and fast payment option to consumers. The authentication of the cardholder is done by placing his/her finger on the smart card, making it easier and faster to make payments, benefitting both retailers and consumers. The collaboration is expected to generate license and support revenues to Precise Biometrics starting Q2 2018, and future royalty revenues, according to a press release.



“We are pleased to collaborate with NXP on biometric smart cards, which strengthens our position as a leader in fingerprint software for smart cards. We see contactless payments growing rapidly, and our combined solution significantly improves convenience for consumers while increasing the security of payments,” said Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Precise Biometrics.



“With the integration of Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint authentication software in our fingerprint on card solution, and with the storage and matching of the fingerprint templates in the Secure element, NXP will deliver the most secure and best user experience solution for contactless biometric card,” said Sebastien Clamagirand, General Manager of Secure Payment and Identification at NXP Semiconductors.