DC-40GHz Chip Attenuators with 1.26:1 Max VSWR for Broadband Applications

Barry Industries announces the introduction of AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY broadband, DC to 40GHz chip attenuators. The AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY has 22.5dB or better return loss to 30GHz and 18.5dB to 40GHz.

Barry Industries is an ISO9001:2015 certified, ITAR registered manufacturer of high quality thick film attenuators, resistors, terminations and high temperature co-fired ceramic (HTCC) packaging.



The AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY is a compact, 1209 (3.05 x 2.29mm) size SMT ‘flip-chip’ and is constructed of robust thick film with solderable terminals. This 50 ohm impedance device is available in 0dB to 10dB nominal attenuation in half dB increments. Attenuation tolerance is less than 0.75dB over a 40GHz range. It is RoHS/ REACH compliant and is rated at 500mW on a 100°C mounting surface temperature.



With its broadband performance, stable thick film design and 1.26:1 Max. VSWR over a DC-40GHz range, the AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY is ideal for applications operating within the proposed 5G bands.



The AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY is available in bulk or tape and reel packaging for high speed pick and place assembly.