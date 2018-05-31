© Bosch Components | May 31, 2018
Bosch open technology centre in Portugal
Over 200 engineers – around 100 of them new recruits – will work at the site by the end of 2018 developing sensors and software functions for automated driving at the location,
With the opening of the new centre in Braga, Portugal, Bosch is creating 100 new jobs. Some 100 associates have already transferred to the new 4’500 square metre technology centre from the company’s main site, which is located four kilometres away, the company informs in a press release.
“Our new technology center in Braga is another indicator of the great potential we see in Portugal. It also reflects our confidence in the expertise of Portuguese engineers,” Dirk Hoheisel, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, says in the release.
The international supplier of technology and services currently employs more than 3’000 associates at its Braga location – around 1’000 more than just five years ago. The majority are involved in the development and manufacture of components for connected mobility, including technology for user-friendly display systems and infotainment.
In addition, the Bosch location in Braga has a longstanding research partnership with the local University of Minho, one of the country’s top universities. In a joint project with the university, the new technology centre will also conduct research into sensors for automated driving. This partnership is scheduled to commence this year and continue for three years.
