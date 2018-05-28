© jirsak dreamstime.com

Qualcomm announces AI research organisation

Qualcomm Technologies is planning to form Qualcomm AI Research, a cross-functional, cooperative effort that encompasses all of the artificial intelligence (AI) research taking place across the company.

Qualcomm Technologies began exploring fundamental AI research over a decade ago when it investigated spiking neuron networks for computer vision and motion control applications. Today, Qualcomm AI Research’s spans across power efficient AI, personalization, and data-efficient learning that builds on the company’s efforts in connectivity and computing.



“We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI,” said Jim Thompson, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release. “At Qualcomm AI Research, we are dedicated to bringing together some of the best minds in the field to shape the roadmap of AI hardware and software platforms. Our goal is to make on-device AI ubiquitous.”