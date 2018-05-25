© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | May 25, 2018
Alps strengthens sensor business – acquires Greina
Alps Electric has signed a share purchase agreement with US-based Greina Technologies, whereby Alps Electric will acquire Greina Technologies, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Through the agreement, Alps Electric aims to add greater value to its sensing solutions for the automotive market, as well as the consumer electronics and mobile market, by combining high-accuracy positioning technology based on original algorithms developed by Greina Technologies with Alps Electric’s wireless communication module technology, the company writes in a press relea.se
An engineering firm specializing in positioning systems, Greina Technologies was established in Salt Lake City, Utah, in September 2012. The company is engaged in design and development of wireless electronic systems and provision of consulting services.
The combination of the companies technologies will allow Alps to build close-range sensing systems, with positioning accuracy down to tens of centimetres and outstanding security performance, by combining Greina Technologies’ ranging technology with its own wireless communication technology. Alps Electric will work to strengthen sensor business by deploying this advanced sensing technology in the automotive market as part of efforts to develop highly original products and create business within the rapidly expanding CASE domains – connected cars, autonomous driving, sharing and services, and electric vehicles.
