Toshiba Memory Corporation to relocate Its headquarters

Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says that the company has decided to relocate its headquarters to Tamachi Station Tower S in msb Tamachi district from the Hamamatsucho Building (Toshiba Building) in January 2019.

The company will launch corporate activity under its new shareholders on June 1st, 2018. With the move of its head office, TMC will expand its headquarters activities, as required for business growth, as well as improve productivity, the company states in a press release.