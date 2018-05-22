© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage

In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage, New Yorker Electronics has announced a franchise distribution agreement with Holy Stone International to address these shortage concerns.

New Yorker is now a franchise distributor of Holy Stone's MLCC’s, designed for Aerospace, Automotive, Lighting, Telecommunications and other applications. Through this agreement, New Yorker Electronics will use its global distribution channels to help meet a growing demand for MLCC products that are in severe shortage, a press release reads.



Holy Stone International, the North America subsidiary of Holy Stone Enterprise Co. (HEC) of Taiwan, is a manufacturer of MLCC’s. Feature products include: surface mount and through hole X and Y Safety Certified Capacitors, High Voltage Capacitors and High Capacitance Capacitors.



“We’re happy to have this opportunity with Holy Stone and we’re confident that our customers will benefit from quality MLCC products with fast turnaround times and competitive pricing solutions,” said Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “Our infrastructure is in place globally to promote and distribute the latest technology, and meet the growing worldwide.”



As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics will distribute the entire line of Holy Stone International Ceramic Capacitors in the Automotive Grade, General Purpose, Safety Certified and Radial Leaded MLCC products.