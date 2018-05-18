© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals

Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company made over stable MLCC supply.

These allegations come amidst serious shortages within the passive component market. Prices of MLCCs and chip resistors continue to rise, while market analysts predict that major Japanese suppliers shift their focus to other segments and areas.



"Certain media have falsely reported on our supply of multilayer ceramics capacitors. There are no facts to such reports. Murata wished to make it clear by this statement that Murata has not made any such announcement. We will put our utmost effort to keep up with customer demands", Murata says in a statement.



Digitimes also mention Pegatron and Inventec as partners for these deals; however both company deny the allegations. Several other media reports claim that Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission might launch an investigation into the recent passive component shortages to see if there have been price fixing activities.