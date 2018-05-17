© 3d micromac

3D-Micromac receives order from dpiX

3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining, has received an order for the company's new microMIRA excimer laser lift-off (LLO) system from dpiX, a manufacturer of high-resolution digital sensors.

The microMIRA system will be shipped to dpiX's fab in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it will provide laser lift-off processing from Gen 4.5 glass substrates used in manufacturing X-ray sensors for medical, industrial and military applications, the Germany company says in a press release.



3D-Micromac's new microMIRA laser lift-off system provides uniform, force-free lift-off of flexible layers on large surface areas and at high speeds (up to 500 wafers/hour and up to 200 sheets/hour on Gen 6 substrates depending on the application). The system is built on a customizable platform that can incorporate different laser sources, wavelengths and beam paths to meet each customer's unique requirements.



"In evaluating various laser approaches for our manufacturing needs, 3D-Micromac's microMIRA laser lift-off system provided the best possible combination of cost of ownership, throughput and uniformity results," stated Frank Caris, President and CEO of dpiX. "We look forward to installing this system in our production fab for use in manufacturing our latest silicon-based X-ray sensor arrays."