© selenka dreamstime.com

Ventec launches Dk 3.48 ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material

Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT), a world leader in the production of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs, has added to its extensive signal integrity laminate and prepreg range with the launch of tec-speed 20.0, a ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material designed for high frequency applications.

This is a product release announcement by Ventec International. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.