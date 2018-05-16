© selenka dreamstime.com Products | May 16, 2018
Ventec launches Dk 3.48 ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material
Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT), a world leader in the production of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs, has added to its extensive signal integrity laminate and prepreg range with the launch of tec-speed 20.0, a ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material designed for high frequency applications.
tec-speed 20.0 combines unrivalled high frequency performance (Dk 3.48 / Df 0.0037), superior loss characteristics and the highest reliability with fast availability and efficient delivery through Ventec’s fully controlled and managed global supply chain and technical support-network.
No More Compromises - Performance, Price & Availability
tec-speed 20.0 (VT-870) is designed for the world's most demanding high frequency Printed Circuit Board applications such as cellular base station antennas, power amplifiers, LNB for broadcast satellites, automotive radar and RFID. With tec-speed 20.0, Ventec has responded to customer demands for a high-performance, reliable and cost-efficient high frequency material that also has a fast and efficient global delivery promise and dependable technical support.
tec-speed 20.0 is a high frequency laminate designed to preserve signal integrity up to high-GHz frequencies and has extremely low 3.48 dielectric constant (Dk) and 0.0037 dissipation factor (Df). By minimizing insertion losses, tec-speed 20.0 provides greater freedom to optimize copper trace widths, spacing, and PCB thickness.
Tested according to IPC-TM-650 specifications – the industry’s gold-standard – tec-speed 20.0 is UL approved, reliable and durable, offering outstanding thermal performance. High glass transition temperature (Tg), high peel strength, and low CTE ensure structural integrity and reliability, in process and hardworking applications.
tec-speed 20.0 is available as laminate or prepreg (VT-870PP), as standard with HTE copper foil or with HVLP (Hyper Very Low Profile) foil to attenuate passive intermodulation (PIM) effects.
tec-speed 20.0 ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material is manufactured by Ventec using strict quality-controlled processes that are certified to AS9100 Revision D, ISO/TS16949 and ISO 9001:2015, and, like all Ventec products, is backed by a fully controlled and managed global supply chain, sales- and support-network.
Further information about tec-speed 20.0 is available at www.ventecsolutions.com/tec-speed-20/.
