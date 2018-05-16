© Hella

Hella is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities, which are conducted under the roof of "Nordic Forum" and has initiated a corresponding structured auction process.

In this context the company is currently conducting discussions with a selection of potential investors.



Reports which suggest that Hella has already taken a decision on the sale of the wholesale business and is close to entering into respective agreements, are incorrect, the German specialist writes in a press release.



The Hella management will take an unprejudiced decision in regard to the wholesale activities after the submission of final bids. Also, contrary to certain media reports, there is currently no preferred bidder.