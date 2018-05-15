© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | May 15, 2018
AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products
AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, has entered into a significant agreement with LEGIC, a solutions provider and expert for contactless identification by means of RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth Smart.
Swiss company LEGIC Identsystems Ltd is taking a further step towards global availability. This is being made possible with AdvanIDe (Advanced ID Electronics) as its new distribution partner.
With sales locations and logistics centres located in key markets, AdvanIDe will ensures that its LEGIC customers can enjoy rapid response times and the global availability of products. To support the LEGIC customers, the company will also offer technical support, a range of example products and source code.
"By working together with LEGIC Identsystems Ltd, we can offer our customers innovative solutions and components from one of the most experienced companies in the industry," says Holger Roessner, CEO der AdvanIDe Holdings Pte Ltd., in a press release.
The decision to enter into a cooperation with AdvanIDe was the next logical step forwards in opening LEGIC up to a wide range of customers, extending its global reach, and providing its customers with more agility.
"With AdvanIDe, we are pleased to have found a globally operating distribution partner which isn't just a sector expert, but also enjoys our complete confidence following many years of collaboration as a LEGIC partner." says Christoph Beckenbauer - General Manager of LEGIC Identsystems Ltd.
