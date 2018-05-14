© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Adesto acquires S3 Semiconductors

Silicon Valley based IoT player, Adesto Technologies, has acquired Dublin-based S3 Semiconductors, a supplier of mixed-signal and RF application specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

The transaction is valued at approximately USD 35 million, with an additional earn-out provision based on certain milestones to the end of calendar year 2019, a press release from Adesto states.



Through this acquisition Adesto expands its portfolio of products and technologies with analog, mixed-signal, and RF solutions and IP. Worth mentioning is also that S3 Semiconductors is a design partner of Arm Holdings.



“Building on our leadership position in IoT memories, today we take a meaningful step in becoming a supplier of a broad range of innovative semiconductor products and solutions for the IoT markets,” said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Adesto. “S3 Semiconductors has a proven track record of designing and delivering differentiated ASIC products, and an extensive IP portfolio developed by a talented team of design engineers over many years. Through this acquisition, we are significantly expanding our customer base and SAM with a broader product portfolio and comprehensive systems expertise to deliver a complete solution to our customers.”



S3 Semiconductors will become a business unit of Adesto and will continue to operate under its current operating model across existing global sites, including its four design centers in Dublin, Cork, Prague and Lisbon.



“Over the years, S3 Semiconductors has built a first-class team that is focused on creating complex, high-quality custom products. Joining forces with Adesto gives us access to a broader sales channel with a diversified group of top-tier customers who will benefit from our ability to deliver highly optimized ASICs with unrivaled cost economies. Moreover, the combined company is well-positioned to gain increasing traction in IoT to drive toward the next phase of innovation and growth,” said Dermot Barry, vice president and general manager of S3 Semiconductors.