© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Molex & Samtec collaborate on next-gen data center solutions

The two companies announces a Licensed Source Agreement which brings together innovations that provide a new generation of solutions to meet the evolving needs of 56G and 112G data speeds.

Molex and Samtec are the only suppliers licensed to offer the Molex BiPass and Samtec Twinax Flyover Systems to meet the needs of the growing number of high-speed applications required as data centers evolve with hyperscale models and increased virtualization. The scope of the Licensed Source Agreement includes next generation high speed cable, cable assemblies and connectors and is intended to offer customers two sources for a complete optimized channel that will allow for a broader base of twinax technology both inside and outside of the box, a press release from Molex reads.



As bandwidth requirements rapidly increase, routing signals through lossy PCBs, vias and other components has become one of the most complex challenges designers face. The Molex and Samtec collaboration aims to bring an electrical and mechanical solution with advanced features for improved signal integrity, longer reach, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies.



“Molex is excited to be collaborating with Samtec on this industry challenge,” said Brian Hauge, vice president and general manager of the copper solutions business unit, Molex. “Molex and Samtec have a rich history of delivering unique connectivity solutions to the market. Through this collaboration, we expect these core technology building blocks will enable the industry with a viable platform supporting 112Gbps+ channels.”



“The constant demand for faster data rates in data center equipment, HPC and other applications require the most advanced technologies. The agreement provides the means for Samtec and Molex to offer architecture flexibility and future innovations across the industry,” said Brian Vicich, vice president of engineering, Samtec.