Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business

As part of an optimisation programme regarding the Thun manufacturing site (Switzerland), Meyer Burger Technology will transfer its Solar Systems business and the 32 impacted employees to 3S Solar Plus AG.

3S Solar Plus AG is a company which will be newly created and which has been sold to Dr Patrick Hofer-Noser.



The sale will result in a loss for Meyer Burger in the low single-digit million range including a goodwill recycling of around CHF 1 million. Completion of the contract which has been signed with Dr Patrick Hofer-Noser is subject to standard closing conditions and expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. Both parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the transaction price, a press release states.



Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger: “By selling the Solar Systems unit to Patrick Hofer-Noser, we have found an industrial and especially also local solution for the MegaSlate® business and the employees.”



Patrick Hofer-Noser is a long-time specialist in the solar industry. He was a founding member of 3S Industries AG, in Lyss/Switzerland, which merged into Meyer Burger Group in 2010. Thereafter he was Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of Meyer Burger Group until 2012. From April 2012 until April 2017, Patrick Hofer-Noser was Head of Energy Systems and until he left Meyer Burger in December 2017 he held the position of Policy Liaison Officer.



Patrick Hofer-Noser: “Together with my employees and partners I look forward to further developing and expanding the market position of the aesthetic and reliable MegaSlate® solar roof and facade system which has been manufactured in Switzerland for more than 15 years and to making a contribution to protecting the climate.”