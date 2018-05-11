© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced industrial sensing

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and the leading supplier of MEMS motion sensors for consumer products, is extending its commitment to drive advanced automation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by adding new high-stability MEMS sensors with 10-year product-longevity assurance.

