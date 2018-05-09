© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions

TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed company engaged in the design of advanced power semiconductor ICs.

As of now, California based Faraday Semi is wholly owned subsidiary of TDK. The new subsidiary is a semiconductor company with innovations in systems solutions focused on power management through DC-DC power conversion.



The solutions incorporate high-performance semiconductors and passive components in advanced packaging technologies such as semiconductor embedded in substrate (SESUB) to achieve system integration in a smaller size and lower profile by 3D assembly.



This results in μPOL (micro point of load); a DC - DC converter to be placed in the vicinity of complex ICs such as ASIC and FPGA’s. By minimizing the distance between converter and IC, the resistance and the inductance components can be minimized, allowing fast response and accurate regulation with dynamic IC currents.



TDK is acquiring Faraday Semi in anticipation that these technologies will help to improve systems efficiency and reduce system costs for customers around the world, in ICT as well as in the industrial devices and automotive markets.