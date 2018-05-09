© SensL Business | May 09, 2018
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist
ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in imaging, radar and LiDAR.
SensL, based in Ireland, specialises in Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPM), Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) and LiDAR sensing products for automotive, medical, industrial and consumer markets.
When combining this acquisition in Ireland with previously acquired radar technology and design centres in Israel and United Kingdom, ON Semi has positioned itself to provide a comprehensive set of sensor solutions for next-gen autonomous vehicles. In the second half of 2018, the company is planning to introduce samples to the market which incorporate technology from the radar assets acquired in 2017, a press release reads.
“The entire SensL team, founded by Carl Jackson and led by Bryan Campbell, have done a great job in bringing SiPMs to market and we look forward to expanding their market success and continuing their product portfolio in LiDAR, medical imaging and radiation detection,” said Taner Ozcelik, senior vice president and general manager Image Sensor Group. “The automotive sensor fusion demand is growing at an accelerated pace with a need for additional sensor technologies that are provided by the SensL team.”
The SensL team will report directly into the Image Sensor Group. The team is located in Cork, Ireland and expands a global sensor design footprint that now includes locations in the United States, UK, Japan, India, Israel, and Ireland.
