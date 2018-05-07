© Hella Business | May 07, 2018
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China
The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese market by launching a new joint venture dealing in electronic components together with BHAP, which is part of the BAIC automotive group.
The joint venture will operate as HELLA BHAP Electronics (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. The official founding of the joint venture is planned for the second half of the current calendar year. Hella has already been engaged in a joint venture for lighting systems with BHAP since 2014.
“China is one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world. Because of automotive market trends such as autonomous driving, digitalization and electrification, we expect a continuously increasing demand for our electronic components,” Hella CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, explains in a press release. “With BHAP we have a reliable partner by our side who will enable us to serve the demand in an optimal way and with whom we have already cooperated in the past with the utmost confidence.”
HELLA BHAP Electronics is the second joint venture which Hella has established together with BHAP and it is the first such undertaking dealing with electronics components for Hella in China.
The joint venture will be borne by the two partners in equal shares. The production facility of company will be located in Zhenjiang where a new electronics plant is being currently set up. The plant will initially comprise a production area of 7’000 square meters and will provide work for more than 200 employees.
The plan now to commence series production at the beginning of 2020 with the first product groups being various electronic control units for customers of the BAIC Group. The outlook is that the product portfolio will be extended to include components concerned with energy management and driver assistance.
