Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders

Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders for its dimensional and material metrology solutions to support the manufacturing and future development of its most advanced technology nodes.

Nova's systems were chosen following a selection process for both Dimensional and Materials metrology solutions. As a result, Nova received multiple orders for both in-line XPS materials metrology systems and Optical CD systems. The selected solutions will be used in both R&D and production lines, covering FEOL and BEOL applications in CMP, Etch and Deposition.



Nova expects more than USD 20 million in aggregate business from this customer over the next 12 months, with shipments beginning in the second quarter of 2018.



"We are very excited by the selection and expected business stream from this major customer in China," commented Gabriel Waisman, Nova's Chief Business Officer. "We continue to expand our presence in China with multiple wins over the last few months in newly established Memory and Foundry customers, reaffirming the strength of our product portfolio and its unique competitive position. This major selection solidifies the value that our synergistic portfolio, which combines multiple technologies with advanced software and hardware capabilities, brings to our customers."