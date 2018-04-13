© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Dry Tower exclusively via ASYSs Americas

ASYS Americas Inc. becomes exclusive distributor for the Dry Tower, automated storage and handling system, in the Americas.

Jos Brehler, Super Dry Totech Managing Director commented “We are very happy to be working with ASYS Inc. on the Dry Tower. We are entering a new stage of growth with the Dry Tower in the Americas so we need a strategy that can cope with the extra demands this generates. ASYS is well-placed to meet those demands, having a well-established infrastructure, comprehensive sales network and a wealth of technical knowledge”.



“ASYS has extensive expertise of providing electronics manufacturers with innovative manufacturing equipment for the electronics and photovoltaics manufacturing industry and we are thrilled to add the Dry Tower to our portfolio and take sales and support to the next level of its development in the Americas.” says Markus Wilkens, President of ASYS Group Americas.