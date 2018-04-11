© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Anixter moves flagship European distribution centre

Anixter Inc., a distributor of network & security solutions, electrical & electronic solutions and utility power solutions, has opened a new custom-built distribution facility in Lichfield, West Midlands, UK.

Despite having 180’000 less square feet than the old facility in Birmingham, UK, the new Lichfield distribution centre has 20% more cubic storage capacity as a result of the improved floor plan, more efficient design and the cube capacity gain from having racking that extends to 42 feet.



“At approximately 213,000 sq. ft., this new distribution hub will be Anixter’s largest distribution center in Europe, serving our markets in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe,” said Ross Brown, regional operations manager for Anixter in the U.K. “With additional storage capacity and new areas allocated for supply chain services, we will be able to get product into the shipping system and out to our customers much faster.”



According to Brown, Anixter is looking to implement pick-to-voice technology in the facility in 2019, which will further increase the efficiency of its warehouse associates, while enhancing safety and accuracy.