© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Components | March 28, 2018
NXP and AliOS partner for new in-vehicle experiences
NXP Semiconductors and AliOS, the operating system for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed by Alibaba Group, have entered into a partnership to further drive the development of smart cars in China.
The partnership aims to install the AliOS system and NXP’s automotive infotainment solution in millions of vehicles in China by 2020. The collaboration aims to help build a next-generation smart cockpit enhanced by multi-screen display, artificial-intelligence-driven interaction and secure Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.
The new partnership, which will combine AliOS and NXP i.MX applications processors, is another step in the AliOS vision of a one-stop IoT solution, built with an integrated ecosystem that connects IoT and Cloud to make all IoT devices more intelligent. AliOS can be applied to cars, smart home appliances, mobile phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. The partnership will also explore the optimisation of software and hardware design for next-generation auto e-cockpits, future car broadcasting systems and beyond.
"Over the past three years, AliOS has been a pioneer in driving the digital transformation of cars and helping auto brands to enhance the overall user experience,” said Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and president of AliOS. “Moving forward, we will strive to make cars more intelligent to better connect with the digitized road infrastructure in cities. By partnering with NXP, a global leader in the auto semiconductor sector, we hope to create a robust platform to spur the creation of more innovative technologies, reducing the costs associated with the mass production of smart vehicles. We look forward to redefining the future of the automobile sector in collaboration with our ecosystem partners such as NXP.”
The new partnership, which will combine AliOS and NXP i.MX applications processors, is another step in the AliOS vision of a one-stop IoT solution, built with an integrated ecosystem that connects IoT and Cloud to make all IoT devices more intelligent. AliOS can be applied to cars, smart home appliances, mobile phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. The partnership will also explore the optimisation of software and hardware design for next-generation auto e-cockpits, future car broadcasting systems and beyond.
"Over the past three years, AliOS has been a pioneer in driving the digital transformation of cars and helping auto brands to enhance the overall user experience,” said Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and president of AliOS. “Moving forward, we will strive to make cars more intelligent to better connect with the digitized road infrastructure in cities. By partnering with NXP, a global leader in the auto semiconductor sector, we hope to create a robust platform to spur the creation of more innovative technologies, reducing the costs associated with the mass production of smart vehicles. We look forward to redefining the future of the automobile sector in collaboration with our ecosystem partners such as NXP.”
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments