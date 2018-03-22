© Infineon Technologies

MIPAQ Pro - the intelligent device for smart grids

Infineon Technologies AG has optimized its high power intelligent power module (IPM) MIPAQ Pro for the fields of energy storage and smart grid.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Customers now profit from complete monitoring and easy scalability of the IPM. Additional features comprise of higher power density, true real time junction temperature detection and secure authentication. An upgraded smart protection and greater design flexibility drastically reduce efforts for the powerstage development and the running system. Thus, also small and medium enterprises are empowered to implement semiconductors for existing and emerging applications.



No matter what the application is, customers very often face limitations in available space. The intelligent wiring of the MIPAQ Pro helps to overcome this restriction. With its smart feature-set it allows for replacing power units and sub-systems which are nominally 50 percent higher rated. Thus, the real time condition monitoring makes safety buffers towards e.g. 150°C semiconductor junction temperature just a surplus.



Installing the MIPAQ Pro at the heart of an inverter makes changing topology very easy. At the end of their production line, customers can choose between chopper- and half-bridge modes via Modbus. This is especially helpful for manufacturers of inverters for the energy storage and smart grid industry. Very clearly, the software adaption helps in optimizing the supply chain. The safe operation area of the IPM has also been improved with more robust boards and a software-upgrade leading to higher system availability. This is supported by different warning levels which can easily be adapted to specific use-cases helping system-operators to generate counter-measures before a potential fault-triggered system shutdown.