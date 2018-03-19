© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH

Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich, Germany that specialises in radar hardware and software for emerging autonomous automotive and industrial applications.

“With this acquisition, ADI can now deliver more comprehensive and compelling radar solutions to customers,” said Chris Jacobs, Vice President of the Autonomous Transportation and Safety Business Unit, Analog Devices. “Combining ADI’s industry-leading product portfolio with Symeo’s system and algorithm expertise will pave the way for higher performance radar solutions, enabling more accurate sensing in autonomous systems.”



Symeo's RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement. The company’s technology enables system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer high precision radar solutions in rough industrial environments, and complements ADI’s expanding portfolio of market solutions in this space.



Symeo’s industrial high precision radar technology was originally developed within Siemens AG and subsequently spun-out as an independent entity in 2005 by the Siemens Technology Accelerator GmbH (STA).



“Symeo has become a technology leader in industrial radar solutions – with the completion of this transaction, the combination with the technology platform and broad market reach of ADI will ensure further innovations not only in the industrial space but also in the automotive and aerospace markets”, said Dr. Rudolf Freytag, CEO of the Siemens Technology Accelerator.



The Symeo team will join ADI’s Autonomous Transportation and Safety (ATS) business unit and continue to be based in Munich.