© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | March 19, 2018
Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH
Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich, Germany that specialises in radar hardware and software for emerging autonomous automotive and industrial applications.
“With this acquisition, ADI can now deliver more comprehensive and compelling radar solutions to customers,” said Chris Jacobs, Vice President of the Autonomous Transportation and Safety Business Unit, Analog Devices. “Combining ADI’s industry-leading product portfolio with Symeo’s system and algorithm expertise will pave the way for higher performance radar solutions, enabling more accurate sensing in autonomous systems.”
Symeo's RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement. The company’s technology enables system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer high precision radar solutions in rough industrial environments, and complements ADI’s expanding portfolio of market solutions in this space.
Symeo’s industrial high precision radar technology was originally developed within Siemens AG and subsequently spun-out as an independent entity in 2005 by the Siemens Technology Accelerator GmbH (STA).
“Symeo has become a technology leader in industrial radar solutions – with the completion of this transaction, the combination with the technology platform and broad market reach of ADI will ensure further innovations not only in the industrial space but also in the automotive and aerospace markets”, said Dr. Rudolf Freytag, CEO of the Siemens Technology Accelerator.
The Symeo team will join ADI’s Autonomous Transportation and Safety (ATS) business unit and continue to be based in Munich.
Symeo's RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement. The company’s technology enables system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer high precision radar solutions in rough industrial environments, and complements ADI’s expanding portfolio of market solutions in this space.
Symeo’s industrial high precision radar technology was originally developed within Siemens AG and subsequently spun-out as an independent entity in 2005 by the Siemens Technology Accelerator GmbH (STA).
“Symeo has become a technology leader in industrial radar solutions – with the completion of this transaction, the combination with the technology platform and broad market reach of ADI will ensure further innovations not only in the industrial space but also in the automotive and aerospace markets”, said Dr. Rudolf Freytag, CEO of the Siemens Technology Accelerator.
The Symeo team will join ADI’s Autonomous Transportation and Safety (ATS) business unit and continue to be based in Munich.
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments