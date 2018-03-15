© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro inspection

Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection from an unnamed Chinese manufacturer.

"This order demonstrates Camtek's broad 2D inspection solutions and applications for the Semiconductor market. Our strong 2D detection capabilities combined with high productivity will enable us to increase our presence in this segment," Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer, says in a press release.



The systems are expected to be installed in the second and third quarter of 2018.



Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, "This order is a result of our long-term effort and strong presence in the Chinese Semiconductor market. As we move through 2018 and beyond, we believe that our excellent positioning in this market will open many additional business opportunities for us in the future."