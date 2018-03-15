© Wurth Elektronik eiSos

Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia

Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of the company name for the Australian sales office of is a result of the successes on the Australian continent that the company has had since 2011.

The manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components started in Australia in 2011 with one sales employee. Soon important customers were acquired, including two important manufacturers from the medical technology sector. Today the Australian team from Würth Elektronik eiSos is the world’s strongest sales driver in Wireless Power. Almost as much sales volume is generated with coils for wireless transmission from Melbourne than from Germany and the US together.



“The colleagues here really understand how to develop markets and acquire customers. The company foundation is a milestone and I wish Wurth Electronics Australia Pty continued success”, says Alexander Gerfer, CTO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group.



Ruth Poon, Managing Director Wurth Electronics Australia Pty, explains: “Boosting the team with two more colleagues in March and April is already scheduled and that won’t be the end. We are a small dedicated team and we have good arguments for the customers: We offer an extremely broad portfolio of high-grade components, which we can provide directly and without minimum order quantities – something not to be taken for granted in the industry. Additionally, we can always call upon the R&D departments in Germany to develop special components for individual customer requirements. This allowed us to win over one of our big medical technology customers, for example.”