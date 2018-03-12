© Analog Devices Products | March 12, 2018
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance
Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A step-down µModule® regulator in a BGA package with an exposed stacked inductor for improved thermal dissipation properties.
This is a product release announcement by Analog Devices Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The remaining components, the MOSFETs, DC/DC controller and supporting components, are overmolded and the complete device is housed in a 11.25mm x 15mm x 5.74mm BGA package. With limited airflow, the LTM4662 is easily cooled because the inductor transfers heat from the power stage to the surrounding ambient air. The LTM4662 performs at up to 96% peak efficiency, enabling it to deliver a full 30A continuously at 12VIN to 1.0VOUT at 70°C ambient with 200LFM airflow. With the dual regulator design, small package size and precise voltage accuracy, the LTM4662 meets the PCB area constraints of densely populated system boards to power low voltage and high current devices such as FPGAs, ASICs, microprocessors and GPUs. Applications include PCIe boards, communication infrastructure, cloud computing-based systems, as well as medical, industrial, and test & measurement equipment.
View the LTM4662 product page, download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards: www.linear.com/product/LTM4662
The LTM4662 operates from a 4.5V to 20V input voltage range. With 5V external bias, the device can operate from 2.375V. The output voltages are adjustable from 0.6V to 5.5V, enabling the device to generate not only low voltage for digital devices but also 2.5V, 3.3V and 5V which are commonly needed as system bus voltages. Total output voltage DC accuracy is guaranteed at ±1.5% over line, load and temperature (–40°C to 125°C). Two LTM4662s can current share to deliver 60A to a load. Moreover, the onboard remote sense amplifiers on both outputs compensate for voltage drops caused by trace impedance of the PC board due to large load current. The LTM4662 has selectable internal or external feedback loop compensation, enabling users to optimize loop stability and transient performance while minimizing the number of output capacitors.
The LTM4662’s switching frequency can be programmed from 250kHz to 1MHz with one resistor, and can be synchronized to an external clock ranging from 250kHz to 1MHz for noise-sensitive applications. Protection features include overvoltage and overcurrent protection.
The LTM4662 operates from –40°C to 125°C. For more information, visit www.linear.com/product/LTM4662.
Summary of Features: LTM4662
Pricing & Availability
View the LTM4662 product page, download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards: www.linear.com/product/LTM4662
The LTM4662 operates from a 4.5V to 20V input voltage range. With 5V external bias, the device can operate from 2.375V. The output voltages are adjustable from 0.6V to 5.5V, enabling the device to generate not only low voltage for digital devices but also 2.5V, 3.3V and 5V which are commonly needed as system bus voltages. Total output voltage DC accuracy is guaranteed at ±1.5% over line, load and temperature (–40°C to 125°C). Two LTM4662s can current share to deliver 60A to a load. Moreover, the onboard remote sense amplifiers on both outputs compensate for voltage drops caused by trace impedance of the PC board due to large load current. The LTM4662 has selectable internal or external feedback loop compensation, enabling users to optimize loop stability and transient performance while minimizing the number of output capacitors.
The LTM4662’s switching frequency can be programmed from 250kHz to 1MHz with one resistor, and can be synchronized to an external clock ranging from 250kHz to 1MHz for noise-sensitive applications. Protection features include overvoltage and overcurrent protection.
The LTM4662 operates from –40°C to 125°C. For more information, visit www.linear.com/product/LTM4662.
Summary of Features: LTM4662
- Dual 15A or Single 30A Output
- Wide Input Voltage Range: 4.5V to 20V (2.375VMIN with CPWR Bias)
- Output Voltage Range: 0.6V to 5.5V
- ±1.5% Maximum Total DC Output Error
- Up to 96% Efficiency
- Multiphase Current Sharing
- Differential Remote Sense Amplifier, Each Channel
- Internal or External Compensation
- BGA Ball Finishes Available: SAC305 (RoHS) & SnPb (63/37)
Pricing & Availability
|Product
|Sample Availability
|Production Availability
|Price Each Per 1,000
|Package
|LTC7810
|Now
|Now
|Starts at $5.20
|48-Lead Plastic eLQFP 7mm x 7mm
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments