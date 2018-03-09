© HEITEC

HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea

Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic products in South Korea. With its new distributor HEITEC intends to further expand its sales activities in Asia.

As an established solution provider for industrial automation and network systems, MEC has its own assembly line in addition to sales. The company boasts a large sales and partner network with eight locations and more than 50 sales representatives in South Korea and serves a wide range of target markets such as mechanical engineering, traffic technology, automation or heavy industry. HEITEC says that it has already completed the first training sessions with the MEC sales team.



"We are delighted to have gained a sales partner with MEC who perfectly matches our product and service offering, and who brings in decades of know-how being of considerable added value to grow our presence in Asia ", said Roland Chochoiek, Executive Vice President and Head of the Electronics Business Unit of HEITEC AG. "The orientation of our companies is in perfect alignment. Just like us, HEITEC has a lot of experience in a wide variety of markets. With the new portfolio of enclosure technology, we will open further application areas, "commented Ho Sik Park, President MEC.