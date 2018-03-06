© Nexperia Business | March 06, 2018
Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion
Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra 16'000 square metres of production space.
The company says that this will enable the factory in Guangdong to produce 90 billion parts annually, representing an increase of around 50% depending on product mix, and support Nexperia’s growth plans for the coming years. Overall, this results in an increase of the company’s total capacity to over 100 billion parts annually.
ATGD traces its roots back to 2000. Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year and employing 4'000 people. In 2017 the site produced more than 62 billion small signal transistors and diodes; in 2018 the projected throughput rate will be over 2'000 pieces per second, a press release reads.
“Our ATGD facility in Guangdong has been successful by staying focused on results, targeting efficiencies in cost, quality and delivery, and by continuous improvement of our customer service. That strategy will remain and positions ATGD as a vital element in Nexperia’s manufacturing strategy now and for the future,”
says CEO, Frans Scheper, in the release.
The plant's production modules for its leadless packages and over 100 high-tech assembly flow lines are equipped with more than 1'500 semiconductor manufacturing stations such as Die Saw, Die Bonding, Wire Bonding, Molding, Plating, Trim & Form, Testing, Marking and Taping.
“Building a strong capability in Advanced Technologies is essential for Nexperia’s success. Here in Guangdong we have teams focused on new package developments, advanced materials, processes and equipment, product reliability, test & failure analysis etc. One of the key differentiators in our business has been our ability to offer this kind of new package development, and serving our customers with the products they need in a timely manner," Nelson Yung, VP & General Manager of Nexperia’s Guangdong plant ATGD, says.
ATGD traces its roots back to 2000. Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year and employing 4'000 people. In 2017 the site produced more than 62 billion small signal transistors and diodes; in 2018 the projected throughput rate will be over 2'000 pieces per second, a press release reads.
“Our ATGD facility in Guangdong has been successful by staying focused on results, targeting efficiencies in cost, quality and delivery, and by continuous improvement of our customer service. That strategy will remain and positions ATGD as a vital element in Nexperia’s manufacturing strategy now and for the future,”
says CEO, Frans Scheper, in the release.
The plant's production modules for its leadless packages and over 100 high-tech assembly flow lines are equipped with more than 1'500 semiconductor manufacturing stations such as Die Saw, Die Bonding, Wire Bonding, Molding, Plating, Trim & Form, Testing, Marking and Taping.
“Building a strong capability in Advanced Technologies is essential for Nexperia’s success. Here in Guangdong we have teams focused on new package developments, advanced materials, processes and equipment, product reliability, test & failure analysis etc. One of the key differentiators in our business has been our ability to offer this kind of new package development, and serving our customers with the products they need in a timely manner," Nelson Yung, VP & General Manager of Nexperia’s Guangdong plant ATGD, says.
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments