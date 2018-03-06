Astrodyne TDI signs distribution deal with Mouser

Power solutions manufacturer, Astrodyne TDI, has signed a global distribution agreement with has signed a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics to delver Astrodyne TDI EMI filter products to its customers around the world.

"Mouser's ability to bring new products to market and reach design engineers around the world is unmatched," said Bill Gray, Vice President of Global Sales at Astrodyne TDI. "We are extremely excited to partner with Mouser and expand our reach for our EMI filter products."



Astrodyne TDI's EMI filter solutions are used in consumer, industrial, medical and military application, such as exercise/fitness equipment, consumer appliances, test and measurement equipment, telecommunication systems, elevators, renewable energy inverters and many military/aerospace designs.



Astrodyne TDI CEO Jeff Beck commented, "This partnership with Mouser represents a significant step in Astrodyne TDI's journey towards market leadership. Mouser's vast reach and excellent customer service will efficiently bring ATDI's products and expertise to a broad community of engineers searching for best in class EMI solutions. We are delighted to announce this new relationship and look forward to expanding it over the coming years."