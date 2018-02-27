© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Heilind Electronics inks deal with Bel Fuse

In a recent distribution agreement, Heilind partnered with Bel Fuse to introduce a range of circuit protection products to its customers.

Electronic components distributor, Heilind Electronics, has added Bel Fuse to its existing Bel franchise. As a globally authorised distributor for Bel Fuse, Heilind will now stock a range of the manufacturer’s circuit protection products – including SMT (surface-mount technology) fuses, resettable PTC (positive temperature coefficient) devices, glass and ceramic tube fuses and fuse clips.



The new line will complement Heilind’s existing Bel offerings, which include connectors, cable assemblies, ICM (integrated connector modules) and discrete LAN (local area network) magnetics.



“The Bel Fuse franchise will allow our customers to choose from an even greater selection of circuit protection solutions,” said Anthony Traniello, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “This is an area in which Heilind is rapidly gaining recognition.”