WPG Americas enters partnership with Kemet

WPG Americas, a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, a global electronic components distributor, has entered into a new partnership with capacitor manufacturer, Kemet Electronics Corporation.

"This agreement with KEMET continues our commitment to providing the latest capacitor technologies and electromechanical solutions to our expanding customer base," said Rich Davis, President of WPG Americas. "KEMET's product portfolio is second to none and we are excited to add them as a focus supplier on our line card."



"KEMET's vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions for customers demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service and we're excited to be working together to deliver this with WPGA," said Fernando Spada, Vice President, Sales – Global Distribution at KEMET.