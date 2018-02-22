© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | February 22, 2018
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation
Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry relationship into EUV (extreme ultra violet) lithography process technology, including the manufacture of future Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets using Samsung's 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) EUV process technology.
Using 7LPP EUV process technology, Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will offer a smaller chip footprint, giving OEMs more usable space inside upcoming products to support larger batteries or slimmer designs. Process improvements, combined with a more advanced chip design, are expected to bring significant improvements in battery life.
Last May, Samsung introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution. It is anticipated that EUV lithography deployment will break the barriers of Moore's law scaling, paving the way for single nanometer semiconductor technology generations.
Compared to its 10nm FinFET predecessors, Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology not only reduces the process complexity with less process steps and better yield, but also allows up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 10% higher performance or up to 35% lower power consumption, Qualcomm states in a press release.
"We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung," said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices."
"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung's leading process technology."
Last May, Samsung introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution. It is anticipated that EUV lithography deployment will break the barriers of Moore's law scaling, paving the way for single nanometer semiconductor technology generations.
Compared to its 10nm FinFET predecessors, Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology not only reduces the process complexity with less process steps and better yield, but also allows up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 10% higher performance or up to 35% lower power consumption, Qualcomm states in a press release.
"We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung," said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices."
"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung's leading process technology."
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments