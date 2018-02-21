© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm

The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s increased offer for NXP. Broadcom has now adjusted its offer to to USD 79 per Qualcomm share.

Broadcom reaffirms its commitment to acquiring Qualcomm, and is adjusting its offer following the Qualcomm board's decision to transfer USD 4.10 per Qualcomm share (or USD 6.2 billion of value) from Qualcomm stockholders to NXP stockholders.



Broadcom is prepared to acquire Qualcomm for USD 79 per Qualcomm share, consisting of USD 57 in cash and USD 22 in Broadcom shares (premised on Qualcomm's revised agreement to acquire NXP at USD 127.50 per NXP share.



“Broadcom remains confident that Qualcomm's stockholders will continue to support its proposal to acquire Qualcomm, and looks forward to concluding a transaction with this Qualcomm board of directors, or the newly elected Qualcomm board following its annual meeting on March 6, 2018,” the company writes in a press release.



On the fifth of February, Broadcom presented what it called its 'best and final offer' for Qualcomm of USD 82.00 per share, consisting of USD 60.00 in cash and the remainder in Broadcom shares. Now however, the company has, as a respons to Qualcomm's increased offer for NXP, reduced its proposal.