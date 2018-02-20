© AdvanIDe Business | February 20, 2018
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico
AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, today announced the establishment of a sales office in Mexico.
Being one of the fastest growing regions for AdvanIDe, the Latin American market will be further supported with the addition of a presence in Mexico City. With a growing population of more than 120 million and a large base of contract manufacturers and system developers, Mexico is an important country to further accelerate the growth that AdvanIDe experienced over the last few years, the company writes in a press release.
"Our loyal clients in Mexico can now benefit from a local support base, that was established to further assist in developing joint business opportunities around public transportation, citizen identification, financial services as well as authentication and IoT," said Holger Roessner, CEO of AdvanIDe.
Reporting to Alejandro Placitelli, Regional Sales Director Latin Americas, Adrian Rosas has joined AdvanIDe with immediate effect.
"With many years of experience in our industry, we feel, that Adrian is the right addition to our team, to contribute to our expanding client base and to support end-users together with our clients in the use of secure identification semiconductors," said Alejandro Placitelli.
Prior to joining AdvanIDe, Adrian Rosas developed projects for NXP Semiconductor in Mexico and Central America in the field of smart mobility, transportation, secure ID and banking. He is also experienced in RFID due to his former role as corporate RFID Manager at Inteligensa Group and can leverage on 15 years of experience in the smart card and RFID industry.
