Top 10 semiconductor R&D spenders in 2017

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Intel far surpasses others with R&D spending of USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and accounts for 36% of expenditures among top R&D spenders, says IC Insights.

Top 10 Semiconductor R&D spenders

(companies with ≥ $1B in spending)

2017 Rank Company R&D Exp R&D/Sales % 17/16 % change in R&D 1 Intel 13,098 21.2% 3% 2 Qualcomm 3,450 20.2% -4% 3 Broadcom* 3,423 19.2% 4% 4 Samsung 3,415 5.2% 19% 5 Toshiba 2,670 20.0% -7% 6 TSMC 2,656 8.3% 20% 7 MediaTek* 1,881 24.0% 9% 8 MIcron 1,802 7.5% 8% 9 Nvidia 1,79[:7 19.1% 23% 10 SK Hynix 1,729 6.5% 14% Top 10 Total 35,921 13.0% 6%

*sales and R&D spending of acquired semiconductor supplier are included

The ten largest semiconductor R&D spenders increased their collective expenditures to USD 35.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 6% compared to USD 34.0 billion in 2016. Intel continued to far exceed all other semiconductor companies with R&D spending that reached USD 13.1 billion. In addition to representing 21.2% of its semiconductor sales last year, Intel’s R&D spending accounted for 36% of the top 10 R&D spending and about 22% of total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures of USD 58.9 billion in 2017, according to the 2018 edition of The McClean Report that was released in January 2018. Figure 1 shows IC Insights’ ranking of the top semiconductor R&D spenders, including both semiconductor manufacturers and fabless suppliers.Intel’s R&D expenditures increased just 3% in 2017, below its 8% average annual growth rate since 2001, according to the new report. Still, Intel’s R&D spending exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next four companies—Qualcomm, Broadcom, Samsung, and Toshiba—listed in the ranking.Underscoring the growing cost of developing new IC technologies, Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratio has climbed significantly over the past 20 years. In 2017, Intel’s R&D spending as a percent of sales was 21.2%, down from an all-time high of 24.0% in 2015. In 2010, the ratio was 16.4%, 14.5% in 2005, 16.0% in 2000, and just 9.3% in 1995.Qualcomm—the industry’s largest fabless IC supplier—was again ranked as second-largest R&D spender, a position it first achieved in 2012. Qualcomm’s semiconductor-related R&D spending was down 4% in 2017, after a 7% drop in 2016, and it was close to being passed up by third place Broadcom and fourth placed Samsung, whose R&D spending increased 4% and 19%, respectively.Despite increasing its R&D expenditures by 19% in 2017, Samsung had the lowest investment-intensity level among the top-10 R&D spenders with research and development funding at 5.2% of sales last year. Samsung’s 49% increase in semiconductor revenue in 2017 (driven by strong growth in DRAM and NAND flash memory) lowered its R&D as a percent of sales ratio from 6.5% in 2016. Micron Technology’s revenues surged 77% in 2017, but its research and development expenditures grew 8%, resulting in an R&D/sales ratio of 7.5% compared to 12.5% in 2016. Similarly, SK Hynix’s sales climbed 79% in 2017, while its research and development spending increased 14% in the year, which resulted in an R&D/sakes ratio of 6.5% versus 10.2% in 2016.Fifth-ranked Toshiba and sixth-ranked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) each allocated about the same amount for R&D spending in 2017. Toshiba’s R&D spending was down 7% while TSMC had one of the largest increases in R&D spending among the top 10 companies shown in the figure. TSMC’s R&D expenditures grew by 20% as the foundry raced rivals Samsung and GlobalFoundries in launching new process technologies, while its sales rose 9% to USD 32.2 billion in the year.Rounding out the top-10 list were MediaTek, Micron, Nvidia, which moved from 11th place in 2016 to 9th position to displace NXP in the 2017 ranking, and SK Hynix. Collectively, the top-10 R&D spenders increased their outlays by 6% in 2017, two points more than the 4% R&D increase for the entire semiconductor industry. Combined R&D spending by the top 10 exceeded total spending by the rest of the semiconductor companies (USD 35.9 billion versus USD 23.0 billion) in 2017.A total of 18 semiconductor suppliers allocated more than more than USD 1.0 billion for R&D spending 2017. The other eight manufacturers were NXP, TI ST, AMD, Renesas, Sony, Analog Devices, and GlobalFoundries.