CST receives funding for the HELCATS, atomic clock project

Sivers IMA Holding's subsidiary, CST Global (CST), has received GBP 151'699 from the British government to lead the HELCATS (High-power, phosphorous-based, DFB lasers for cold atom systems) project.

The total project budget is GBP 497'574, with government funding of nearly 80 percent. The project will run from March 2018 to February 2019. The HELCATS project will be managed by Dr. Olek Kowalski, Research Engineer at CST Global, alongside research partner, National Physical Laboratory Ltd. and academic partner, the University of Glasgow.



“We are proud to announce that CST Global is managing an increasing number of important, British government-funded, technology development projects,” commented Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA Holding. “HELCATS aligns with CST Global’s objective to develop cutting-edge products for next-generation telecommunications and sensing systems.



“The HELCATS project will enable miniaturized atomic clock systems using Strontium ions. Atomic clocks are critical in determining position in navigation and defense applications and core to powering next-generation, telecommunications systems. A low-loss, waveguide approach will be used to enable narrow emission linewidths and photonic integration for on-chip manufacturing of separate DFB and ampliﬁer elements. This design will not only help reduce the size, weight and cost of the quantum clock light sources, but also improve reliability and output power. A 10,000-fold improvement in accuracy is expected when compared to current systems.”