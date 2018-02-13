Components | February 13, 2018
Mouser inks distribution deal with Sierra Monitor
Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Sierra Monitor Corporation, a provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions that connect and protect high-value infrastructure assets.
Building automation and management systems rely on the BACnet protocol to manage and control energy costs and run facilities more efficiently. Sierra Monitor's FieldServer line of protocol gateways support over 140 different industrial automation protocols with over 200'000 units installed. The Sierra Monitor product line includes the BACnet Explorer Next Generation (NG) and BACnet Router, which are specially designed to integrate with networks and devices using the BACnet automation protocol.
Like standard BACnet Explorers, Sierra Monitor's BACnet Explorer NG automatically discovers BACnet MS/TP and BACnet/IP devices and includes write capabilities to test newly installed devices or to debug the network. While traditional Explorer packages require a user to be physically sitting at the PC to run the Explorer application, the BACnet Explorer NG is a compact, stand-alone gateway available with Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity to allow users to install and access the Explorer from anywhere.
Sierra Monitor's BACnet Router offers a complete BACnet internetworking solution for BACnet/IP, BACnet Ethernet, and BACnet MS/TP networks, while also providing a secure connection to the cloud. The device is available in single- or dual-serial-port models with Ethernet to establish BACnet MS/TP connections to BACnet/IP, BACnet Ethernet, or BACnet MS/TP and BACnet/IP connections to BACnet/IP or BACnet Ethernet.
