© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Meyer Burger files patent infringement lawsuit in China

The company has has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Wuxi Shangji Automation Co, Ltd. for infringing on its patent for its Diamond Wire Management System (DWMS), a wire winding system.

Filed in the Nanjing Intermediate Court, the suit charges that Wuxi Shangji Automation’s wire saw WKS027BL infringes Meyer Burger’s patent rights associated with the Diamond Wire Management System. Meyer Burger’s patent portfolio includes a wide range of patents protecting its diamond wire cutting platforms as well as related management systems, the company states in a press release.



The DWMS has been designed for Meyer Burger diamond wire saws. The DWMS technology is available as an integrated option on the company’s DW288+ and DW288 Series 3 cutting platforms for both mono and multi-silicon PV wafering.



“Meyer Burger invests substantial amounts in Research & Development each year to create cutting-edge technologies that deliver significant value to our customers. We are determined that our customers will exclusively benefit from our industry-leading technology as we push the limits of photovoltaic innovation. Our intellectual property serves as the foundation of our technologies and market leadership”, said Hans Brändle, Chief Executive Officer of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. “We will defend our patented technologies by actively enforcing our international patent rights.”