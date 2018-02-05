© Ampere Computing

A new chip company sees the light of day

Following almost 30 years with Intel, most recently as president for the chip giant, Renee James is now the CEO of a new chip company; Ampere.

On the fifth of February, 2018, Ampere Computing was launched to address memory performance, cost, space and power constraints for emerging hyperscale cloud applications and next-generation data centres. The company is backed by The Carlyle Group.



Ampere processors are designed on a, high performance, custom core Armv8-A 64-bit server operating at up to 3.3 GHz, 1TB of memory at a power envelope of 125 watts. The processors are sampling now and will be in production in the second half of the year, a press release from the company states.



The leadership team is comprised of semiconductor and cloud computing experts, including several well-known architects from the industry.



“We have an opportunity with cloud computing to take a fresh approach with products that are built to address the new software ecosystem,” said James. “The workloads moving to the cloud require more memory, and at the same time, customers have stringent requirements for power, size and costs. The software that runs the cloud enables Ampere to design with a different point of view. The Ampere team’s approach and architecture meets the expectation on performance and power and gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of the most memory-intensive applications and workloads such as AI, big data, storage and database in their next-generation data centers.”