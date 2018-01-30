Renesas responds to acquisition rumours

Certain media repots have suggested that Japanese Renesas Electronics have been negotiating with Maxim Integrated Products regarding a possible acquisition of the US chipmaker.

CNBC reported earlier that discussions between the companies were ongoing and that the deal could be valued up to USD 20 billion. At the same time, the report states that the deal deal is not imminent and that it may not happen.



“Certain media reports were published today that Renesas is in talks for a possible acquisition,” Renesas said in a short press release regarding the rumour. “They were not based on a Renesas' announcement and the company denies such speculations in the reports.”