January 26, 2018
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo
Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
The new facilities are part of the airport’s plans to handle the increased passenger volumes expected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup; and one of the most important stages in a larger-scale development of the airport, which will continue through to 2026.
“In a relationship stretching back over 20 years, this is by far the largest single order we have fulfilled for Sheremetyevo Airport” explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. “We look forward to helping make the World Cup a safe and successful event and beyond that, safeguarding the airport, its passengers and staff”.
Negotiated by Smiths Detection distributor, NEOSCAN Russia, this substantial contract includes a total of 91 advanced X-ray inspection systems delivering a broad array of screening functions, from passenger checkpoint and hold baggage through to cargo.
It includes: 30 HI-SCAN 5180si X-ray systems for screening passenger baggage at the entrance to the airport; 26 HI-SCAN 6046si checkpoint scanners for carry-on bags and personal belongings; and two HI-SCAN10080 XCT and four HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is for hold baggage. Seventeen HI-SCAN 100100T systems will screen larger, out of gauge items in the passenger terminal. In the Cargo Complex, seven HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro models will take care of large scale, consolidated and palletised goods; two HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will handle break bulk and other cargo; and visitors will be checked using a further three HI-SCAN 6046si scanners.
