Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts

Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy commercial vehicles.

Vehicle electrification is rapidly advancing and offers a favourable path towards more sustainable transport solutions. For heavy trucks and buses, continued development of both charging infrastructure as well as more robust, cost efficient and sustainable battery cells is crucially needed for a widespread market breakthrough in commercially viable electrification. Different transport assignments will require different electric powertrains. For optimal effect, battery and cell technologies must therefore be developed to support varying needs.



"We aim to make it easy for customers to select sustainable transport solutions. Electrification will play a key part in the shift to a fossil free transport system. However, the current battery cell technology must be developed to fulfil the business requirements of heavy bus and truck customers. With Northvolt as a partner, we believe that we can make major strides forward," says Henrik Henriksson, Scania's President and CEO.



The two companies will establish an expert team and work together at Northvolt's research facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden, to develop and commercialise production of battery cells optimised to power commercial vehicles. The companies have also entered into an off-take purchase agreement for battery cells.



"With Scania's product and business expertise combined with our cutting-edge manufacturing process, we are convinced that we can produce cost efficient and green battery cells of the highest quality for the heavy commercial vehicle market," says Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt.