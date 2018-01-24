© asml

ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO

ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will join the company on June 1, 2018. Dassen succeeds Wolfgang Nickl who will leave ASML at the end of April.

Roger Dassen is currently serving as Global Vice Chairman, Risk, Regulatory, and Public Policy of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). In this capacity, he also serves as the Global Chief Ethics Officer and a member of the DTTL Executive. Dassen is a former CEO of Deloitte Netherlands.



“We are very pleased to have Roger Dassen join us as our CFO. We welcome his deep financial expertise and broad managerial experience. The Board of Management is confident that he will quickly integrate into our senior management team to support ASML in delivering our company’s growth objectives,” said Peter Wennink, President and Chief Executive Officer at ASML.