Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs

Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L SDRAMs with new 512Mb x8 and x16 devices in the 78-ball and 96-ball FBGA packages, respectively.

